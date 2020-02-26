The Penguins recalled Lafferty on an emergency basis from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Lafferty was demoted Monday to make him eligible for AHL playoffs, but he's expected to draw in against the Kings on Wednesday. The 24-year-old winger brings a physical element to the lineup with 91 hits over 46 games, but he's tacked on 13 points as well.