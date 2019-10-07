Penguins' Sam Lafferty: Bumped up to NHL
Lafferty was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.
Lafferty and Andrew Agozzino were recalled in response to Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad hitting injured reserve with lower-body injuries. The 24-year-old forward notched 13 goals and 49 points with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season after a four-year career with Brown University.
