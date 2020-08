Lafferty is in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 3 against Montreal.

Lafferty will make his playoff debut centering the third line between a pair of grizzled veterans in Patrick Marleau and Patric Hornqvist. At the NHL level, Lafferty managed a modest 13 points in 50 games as a rookie this year after putting up 49 in 70 with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2018-19. The 24-year-old was inserted into the lineup Wednesday in place of Jared McCann.