Lafferty scored an empty-net goal and added a pair of assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.

After going scoreless in his first two NHL games, Lafferty erupted for his first three points in a barn-burner of a game. He also went plus-3 and fired three shots on goal in the contest. A number of injuries to Penguins forwards have given Lafferty an earlier-than-expected chance to play at hockey's highest level, and a performance like Saturday's should give the 24-year-old a boost in confidence.