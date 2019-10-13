Penguins' Sam Lafferty: First three career points
Lafferty scored an empty-net goal and added a pair of assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.
After going scoreless in his first two NHL games, Lafferty erupted for his first three points in a barn-burner of a game. He also went plus-3 and fired three shots on goal in the contest. A number of injuries to Penguins forwards have given Lafferty an earlier-than-expected chance to play at hockey's highest level, and a performance like Saturday's should give the 24-year-old a boost in confidence.
