Penguins' Sam Lafferty: Gets first goal in two months
Lafferty scored a goal on three shots and provided two hits Sunday in a 4-3 win over Washington.
The rookie got the Penguins on the board 11:46 into the first period, wiring a snap shot from the left faceoff dot. It was his fifth goal of the year and his first since Nov. 30, putting an end to a 16-game goal drought. Lafferty centered the Penguins' fourth line Sunday and saw less than six minutes of ice time, all of it at even strength.
