Penguins' Sam Lafferty: Headed for minors
Lafferty was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
The move to send Lafferty back to the Baby Pens creates room under the 23-man roster limit for Evgeni Malkin (lower body) to be activated off injured reserve. The 24-year-old Lafferty put up three goals and three helpers in 10 games for Pittsburgh this season and will likely sit atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the 2019-20 campaign. Heading into next year, the winger figures to be a strong candidate for a roster spot in training camp.
