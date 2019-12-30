Penguins' Sam Lafferty: Pointless streak continues
Lafferty has failed to register a point in 10 consecutive contests dating back to Dec. 4 versus the Blues.
Lafferty's extended slump could see him headed for the press box against Ottawa on Monday, per Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com. At this point, the 24-year-old center figures to be shipped down to the minor as soon as Sidney Crosby (groin) is activated off injured reserve, but could earn his way back later in the year.
