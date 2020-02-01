The Penguins recalled Lafferty from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

This likely means Dominik Kahun (concussion) won't be available for Saturday's clash against the Flyers, but it's unsettled whether Lafferty will draw in or be a healthy scratch. Lafferty has posted 10 points and 17 PIM over 36 NHL games this year.