Penguins' Sam Lafferty: Returns in limited role
Lafferty (illness) posted two hits and a shot in 7:21 during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Lafferty skated on the fourth line. That's likely the ceiling for the 24-year-old forward this season. He's posted 10 points and 68 hits through 33 games, but his point drought stretched to 12 appearances with the scoreless effort Tuesday.
