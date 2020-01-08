Play

Lafferty (illness) posted two hits and a shot in 7:21 during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Lafferty skated on the fourth line. That's likely the ceiling for the 24-year-old forward this season. He's posted 10 points and 68 hits through 33 games, but his point drought stretched to 12 appearances with the scoreless effort Tuesday.

