Play

Lafferty (illness) was back on the ice for Tuesday's game-day skate, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With his illness behind him, Lafferty appears set to jump back into a fourth-line role against the Golden Knights on Tuesday. The winger is far from a lock for the lineup and will have to stave off challenges from Joseph Blandisi and Andrew Agozzino for minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories