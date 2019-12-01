Lafferty scored on his lone shot and had two PIM with three hits in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

Lafferty got the Penguins on the board six-and-a-half minutes into the second period, collecting his fourth goal of the year. The 24-year-old hadn't scored since Oct. 13, a span of 15 games without a goal. Lafferty has nine points in 20 games in his first NHL season.