Penguins' Sam Lafferty: Scores goal in rout
Lafferty scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Detroit.
Lafferty is putting together a solid rookie campaign, as he has tallied six goals, six assists and 50 shots in 42 contests while logging 9:44 of ice time per game. The winger should benefit by having veteran Patric Hornqvist on his line and could see an uptick in offensive production down the stretch.
