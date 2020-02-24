Play

Lafferty was demoted to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Lafferty has been a solid contributor at the NHL level this season after filling in for various injuries. The rookie forward has six goals and 13 points in 46 NHL games. After the Penguins added some forward depth before the trade deadline, Lafferty and Anthony Angello were moved back to the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories