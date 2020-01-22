Play

Lafferty was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Lafferty had been a healthy scratch for four games prior to playing in Tuesday's game against the Flyers. He had two hits in 7:31 during the contest. This move allows the winger to get some game action in the minors while the Penguins are on their bye week.

