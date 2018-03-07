Penguins' Sam Lafferty: Signs entry-level deal

Lafferty agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Lafferty just finished up his senior season at Brown University, in which he tallied eight goals and 14 assists in 31 outings. The winger will join AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the remainder of the AHL season, with his deal officially kicking in for 2018-19. While the 23-year-old will probably get an invite to training camp, it's unlikely he will make an appearance for the Penguins for a few years -- especially given the wealth of talented young forwards fighting for a shot in the NHL.