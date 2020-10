Lafferty agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.5 million contract with the Penguins on Thursday.

Lafferty has spent his entire career with the Penguins since being drafted in the fourth-round in 2014. The 25-year-old finally got a taste of NHL action last season, supplying six goals and 13 points across 50 games. Lafferty will likely start next season with the big club, but don't be surprised if he sees some more action in the AHL for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The deal has an AAV of $750,000.