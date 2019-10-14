Lafferty scored two goals on four shots and was plus-2 with a pair of blocked shots in a 7-2 victory over the Jets on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was recalled by the Penguins on Monday and went without a point in his first two NHL games. But Lafferty broke out Saturday with a goal and two assists against the Wild, then followed that up with tonight's two-goal performance. Injuries up front have opened the door for the second-year pro and he has certainly seized the opportunity so far.