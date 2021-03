Miletic was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Miletic has appeared in a game for the Pens this season and is unlikely to do so even if brought back to the taxi squad at some point. Still, with the raft of forward injuries beleaguering the Penguins, it could be all hands on deck down the stretch, especially if Kasperi Kapanen (lower body) is out or any length of time.