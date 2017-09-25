Play

Penguins' Sam Miletic: Inks entry-level deal

Miletic signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Monday.

Miletic potted a goal in one of his two preseason appearances for the Pens, in addition to snagging a pair of points in the Prospect Challenge. The winger will return to OHL London where he tallied 37 goals and 18 helpers in 65 outings last season.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories