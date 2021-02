Miletic (undisclosed) was demoted to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Miletic missed the team's limited training camp with an undisclosed injury but now appears to be back to full fitness. If the winger can put together a strong start to the 2020-21 campaign with the Baby Pens, he figures to be in the mix for a spot on the taxi squad or even the active roster down the road.