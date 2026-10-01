Girard logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Flyers.

Girard had mixed results at times in 2025-26, logging a total of 19 points over 60 regular-season contests between the Avalanche and the Penguins. The defenseman's first full year with Pittsburgh is off to a positive start. Notably, he was on the second pairing alongside Kaedan Korczak, while Kris Letang worked alongside Trevor van Riemsdyk on the third pairing. Girard also featured with the second power-play unit, and if that role sticks, his offense is poised to get back over the 20-point mark. He hasn't averaged more than a minute per game with the man advantage since the 2022-23 campaign, which was also the last year he got above the 30-point threshold.