Girard (upper body) will miss Saturday's clash in Utah, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Girard will miss his third straight game. The 27-year-old blueliner has yet to pick up a point in seven games with Pittsburgh after he was dealt from Colorado. He had three goals and nine assists in 40 games with the Avalanche before the trade. He could return Monday against his former Avalanche teammates in Colorado.