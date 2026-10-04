Girard scored a goal and put three shots on net in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over Montreal.

Girard provided two assists during Pittsburgh's Opening Night clash before he continued his hot start Saturday, where he found the back of the net in the second period to give the Penguins a 3-1 lead. The 28-year-old blueliner appears to be in for a solid role in his first full year with the Pens. He compiled three goals and 19 points across just 60 regular-season outings in 2025-26, but he's on pace to challenge the 25-point mark and beyond in the new season. He's a solid waiver-wire pickup in deep leagues for as long as the Penguins' offense stays hot and he occupies a top-four pairing.