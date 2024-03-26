Poulin was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Poulin has played exclusively in the minors this season, notching 13 goals and 14 assists in 36 games with the Baby Pens. The 2019 first-round pick has played in just three NHL games in his career in which he's recorded one assist, two shots and three hits while averaging just 9:58 of ice time. The promotion of Poulin comes as Noel Acciari (lower body) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.