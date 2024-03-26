Poulin was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
Poulin has played exclusively in the minors this season, notching 13 goals and 14 assists in 36 games with the Baby Pens. The 2019 first-round pick has played in just three NHL games in his career in which he's recorded one assist, two shots and three hits while averaging just 9:58 of ice time. The promotion of Poulin comes as Noel Acciari (lower body) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Scores in minor-league game•
-
Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Out of action with AHL club•
-
Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Returning to hockey•
-
Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Taking leave of absence•
-
Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Sent back to AHL affiliate•
-
Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Gets first point in debut•