Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Chases puck like dog on a bone

Poulin was drafted 21st overall by the Penguins at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Poulin is a future power forward with great bloodlines -- his dad played in the NHL. His hockey sense is strong and he's like a dog on a bone with the puck. But his skating is just OK. Poulin's vision, smarts and tenacity will win many fans. But it won't make him a fantasy star ... unless he ends up skating alongside Sid the Kid some day.