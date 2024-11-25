Poulin was demoted to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Poulin's demotion could be an indication that either Cody Glass (concussion) or Blake Lizotte (concussion) will be ready to return against Vancouver on Wednesday -- though with extra days off, there is plenty of time for Poulin to be recalled ahead of that game. Since being called up from the minors, the 23-year-old Poulin has appeared in six games for the Penguins, in which he tallied one assist, eight hits and two shots on goal while averaging 10:06 of ice time.