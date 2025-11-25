Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Drops to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poulin was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
Poulin has not recorded a point while averaging 13:49 of ice time over two appearances with Pittsburgh this season. The 2019 first-round pick (No. 21 overall) will link back up with the minor-league squad, with whom he has banked seven goals, 15 points and a plus-8 rating across 16 appearances in 2025-26.
