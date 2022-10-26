Poulin notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Poulin made his NHL debut Tuesday with Jason Zucker (undisclosed) exiting the lineup. The 21-year-old Poulin only had to wait a little over one period to get his first point, helping out on Evgeni Malkin's tally in the middle frame. Poulin was selected 21st overall in the 2019 Draft, and he's logged 38 points in 76 career AHL games. As long as the Penguins have ailing forwards, there should be a spot for him in the lineup.