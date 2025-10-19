Poulin scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 6-3 win over Bridgeport on Saturday.

Poulin is off to a hot start with the minor-league team, earning a goal and five points over four games. He put up 43 points in 57 regular-season outings last year, as well as one assist in seven NHL games. At 24 years old, he's not the youngest of prospects anymore, but he could still be part of Pittsburgh's NHL-level youth movement if he continues to play well in the AHL.