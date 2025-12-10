Poulin was sent back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Poulin figures to suit up for the Baby Pens against AHL Hartford on Wednesday and then will be eligible to be brought back up to the NHL, if needed, versus Montreal on Thursday. In his two appearances for Pittsburgh this year, the 24-year-old winger has failed to register a point while generating one shot, two hits and a minus-2 rating.