Poulin (lower body) is considered week-to-week for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Poulin was in contention for a call-up prior to his injury. The 22-year-old forward will now miss some time for the Baby Pens, though he could be an option for Pittsburgh once he's healthy if the team still needs help on the fourth line.