Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Posts another hat trick
Poulin posted a hat trick and added two assists in QMJHL Sherbrooke's 6-4 victory over Drummondville on Tuesday.
It was Poulin's second hat trick in the past five days (he scored four goals in a game last week) and his third of the season. Over his past three games, Poulin has posted a whopping eight goals and 13 points. Poulin has been notoriously streaky this season -- he has had three stretches of at least four games in which he has failed to record a single point -- but he's raging hot at the moment. For the season, Poulin now has 27 goals and 56 points in 34 games for the Phoenix. The 21st overall pick in the 2019 draft, Poulin signed his entry-level contract with Pittsburgh in September.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.