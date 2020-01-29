Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Posts another hat trick

Poulin posted a hat trick and added two assists in QMJHL Sherbrooke's 6-4 victory over Drummondville on Tuesday.

It was Poulin's second hat trick in the past five days (he scored four goals in a game last week) and his third of the season. Over his past three games, Poulin has posted a whopping eight goals and 13 points. Poulin has been notoriously streaky this season -- he has had three stretches of at least four games in which he has failed to record a single point -- but he's raging hot at the moment. For the season, Poulin now has 27 goals and 56 points in 34 games for the Phoenix. The 21st overall pick in the 2019 draft, Poulin signed his entry-level contract with Pittsburgh in September.