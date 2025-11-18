Poulin was elevated from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Poulin joins the NHL roster after Ville Koivunen (lower body) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. The 24-year-old Poulin has been lighting it up in the minors, racking up seven goals and eight helpers in 16 minor-league tilts with the Baby Pens. If Poulin gets into Friday's matchup with the Wild, it will likely mean a demotion to the press box for either Danton Heinen or Joona Koppanen.