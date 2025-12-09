Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Promoted to NHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poulin was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
Poulin has yet to find the back of the net in 15 NHL appearances over the last four seasons, including his two appearances this year. Even with his promotion to the NHL, the 24-year-old Poulin is far from a lock to suit up versus the Ducks on Tuesday, as veteran Danton Heinen was also called up from the minors.
More News
-
Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Drops to minors•
-
Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Promoted to NHL roster•
-
Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Scores two more goals for Baby Pens•
-
Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Nets two goals in AHL win•
-
Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Goal, assist for Baby Pens•
-
Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Placed on waivers•