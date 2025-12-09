Poulin was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Poulin has yet to find the back of the net in 15 NHL appearances over the last four seasons, including his two appearances this year. Even with his promotion to the NHL, the 24-year-old Poulin is far from a lock to suit up versus the Ducks on Tuesday, as veteran Danton Heinen was also called up from the minors.