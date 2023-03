Poulin will rejoin AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after stepping away from hockey to focus on his mental health he announced Wednesday.

Poulin has played in three NHL games this season in which he recorded one assist, three hits and two shots while averaging 9:58 of ice time. In the minors, the 22-year-old winger recorded four goals in his 13 contests and should be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster heading into the 2023-24 campaign.