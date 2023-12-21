Poulin (lower body) scored a goal on two shots against AHL Rochester on Dec. 16.

Poulin has been limited to just six games for the Baby Pens this season due to his lower-body issue. In those contests, the 2019 first-round pick notched two goals and one assist. With his injury concerns seemingly behind him, Poulin could be in the mix for a call-up at some point during the rest of the year.