Poulin scored twice on five shots in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 5-4 shootout win over Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Poulin is up to seven goals this season, six of which have been scored in his last six games. The 24-year-old winger has added six assists, 41 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. Poulin is doing well to position himself for a potential call-up, though he's already been passed over a couple of times while the Penguins are missing three regulars from their NHL forward group.