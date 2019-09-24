Penguins' Samuel Poulin: Secures entry-level deal
Poulin agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Poulin -- who was drafted by the Penguins with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft -- will spend the 2019-20 campaign with his junior club QMJHL Sherbrooke. The winger put up 76 points in 67 games last year and could challenge for the 100-point mark if he continues his development. While he won't be playing in the NHL this season, the 18-year-old could get an extended look heading into 2020-21.
