Poulin will take a leave of absence from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Poulin will return to his home in Quebec and continue to workout there. Penguins GM Ron Hextall said that Pittsburgh supports "Sam's decision to take time away from hockey to focus on himself." Poulin has an assist in three games with Pittsburgh this season. The 21-year-old was assigned to the AHL on Nov. 11.