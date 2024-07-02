Aho agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Aho managed just nine points in 58 games for the Islanders last season while averaging 16:23 of ice time. The 28-year-old Swede joins fellow free-agent acquisition Matt Grzelcyk on a revamped Penguins' blue line, though a spot in the lineup is not guaranteed for Aho. He'll enter training camp in a positional battle with the likes of Jack St. Ivany and John Ludvig (wrist).