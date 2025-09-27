Murashov will defend the home goal versus Columbus in preseason action Saturday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

While Murashov gets the start and will play the first two stanzas, the big news surrounding the game has Marc-Andre Fleury playing the third period in his final game in a Pittsburgh uniform. Murashov spent last season in the Penguins farm system, playing 26 games with ECHL Wheeling, posting a 17-7-1 record with a 2.40 GAA and a .922 save percentage. He also saw action in 16 regular-season games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, going 12-3-0 with a 2.64 GAA and a .913 save percentage.