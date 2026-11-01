Murashov stopped 22 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.

Murashov backed up Arturs Silovs for four straight games, but the time off didn't help the young goalie reset. This was the second start in a row where Murashov has allowed five goals. He's 0-4-1 with a 3.83 GAA and an .871 save percentage over five starts this season. The Penguins seem content to let Murashov learn on the job, especially since Joel Blomqvist is going through his own struggles in the AHL with a 3.41 GAA and .864 save percentage over five games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Expect Silovs to be back in goal versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, but Murashov could get a look when the Penguins open their next road trip with a back-to-back in Southern California.