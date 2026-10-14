Murashov stopped 15 of 19 shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Murashov displayed some heart from the middle of the second period to late in the third by aiding in the Penguins' comeback attempt, but he ultimately surrendered the game-winning tally with just over four minutes remaining. The 22-year-old netminder has been kept out of the win column to begin the 2026-27 campaign, where he's compiled an 0-2-1 record, a 3.00 GAA and a .909 save percentage across three appearances. While he's yet to make up much ground on Arturs Silovs for Pittsburgh's starting job between the pipes, he's displayed great flashes of play in his losses, including a 43-save effort in a 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Friday. Once he proves he can close out games at the NHL level, he'll be a solid streaming option in fantasy.