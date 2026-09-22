Murashov turned aside all 13 shots he faced in Monday's 4-1 preseason win over Buffalo.

Murashov played the first half of Monday's contest, while Joel Blomqvist finished out the game. The Penguins goaltending depth chart is murky at this time, and it seems unlikely that the team will carry three goaltenders for much, if any, of the regular season. General manager Kyle Dubas said Aug. 22 his expectation is that Murashov and and Blomqvist will be competing for a roster spot this year, so it's a situation to keep an eye on as training camp continues.