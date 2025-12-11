Murashov posted a 34-save shutout in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 3-0 win over Hartford on Wednesday.

Murashov picked up his eighth win and second shutout in 11 outings for the Baby Pens this season. He's 8-2-0 with a 1.56 GAA and a .943 save percentage in the AHL, and he also went 1-1-1 with a shutout over four games in the NHL. Murashov looks to be the Penguins' goalie of the future, though the organization will be happy to see him have at least one dominant full season in the minors before giving him a longer NHL look.