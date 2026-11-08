Murashov stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Murashov put in a good performance and was finally rewarded with his first win of the campaign, coming in his sixth start. He has gone 1-4-1 with a 3.52 GAA and an .880 save percentage. The 22-year-old is seen as the Penguins' goalie of the future, but the team's current roster composition isn't doing him any favors. If Murashov can build off this performance, he should eventually be able to challenge Arturs Silovs for the No. 1 job. Expect Silovs to get the nod in Anaheim on Sunday.