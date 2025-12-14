Murashov will start Sunday's game against the Mammoth, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

The debut of Stuart Skinner will continue to have to wait. Murashov was recalled on an emergency basis Saturday, and he'll make the start Sunday with the team on the second of a back-to-back and Skinner remaining unavailable due to issues with his immigration paperwork. It's been a small sample size, but the 21-year-old Murashov has been solid this season, going 1-1-1 with a 1.90 GAA and a .913 save percentage.