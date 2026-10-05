Murashov was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Josh Getzoff of SportsNet Pittsburgh reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Jets.

Murashov didn't appear in either of the Penguins' first two games of the regular season. While Pittsburgh has opened the season with back-to-back wins, Murashov will get his first opportunity to man the crease after Arturs Silovs allowed five goals on 25 shots during Saturday's overtime win over Montreal. Murashov made five regular-season appearances for the Penguins last year and went 1-1-2 with a 2.56 GAA and .897 save percentage.