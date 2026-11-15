Murashov halted 30 of 33 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Despite being handed Saturday's loss, Murashov performed well, making at least 30 saves for the second consecutive game. Currently, the 22-year-old backstop has a 2-5-1 record, a 3.24 GAA and an .893 save percentage over eight appearances this season. Saturday's loss snapped his two game-win streak, but he should continue to see regular opportunities given his improved play since the start of the regular season. Murashov should be left on waivers outside of deep leagues, but he's a high-upside spot start given the right matchup.