Murashov stopped 24 shots on 27 attempts in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Murashov's NHL debut came down to the final 10 minutes before he allowed the game-winning goal to Kevin Fiala. With the loss, the 21-year-old Murashov sports a 3.10 GAA and an .889 save percentage. As he kept the Penguins in front through the second period, Murashov might have done enough to earn more looks between the pipes moving forward. With the team's starting goaltender Tristan Jarry set to miss time with a lower-body injury, Murashov will likely occupy the backup role while Arturs Silovs sees the largest bump in playing time. Murashov remains off the fantasy radar for the time being, but that could change if he picks up a win in Jarry's absence.